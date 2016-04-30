|
|Class D Switching Power Amplifiers and Power D/A conversion
|
|
|
|29th June 2018, 09:46 AM
|#1
|
diyAudio Member
Join Date: Jun 2018
|
Is it possible to make a Gain mod with this TPA3118 bluetooth board 2x30w ?
|29th June 2018, 10:38 AM
|#2
|
diyAudio Member
|
http://www.ti.com/lit/ds/symlink/tpa3116d2-q1.pdf - page 11
I guess it's safe to assume you have a multimeter? Beeping out which two resistors connect to the Gain/Slv pin (pin 8) should be easy enough, i should think.
Removing the one going from pin 8 to ground should put the chip into 20dB Master mode. That one might possibly be R27 on that board, but since you're the one who physically has it, it's best to double-check yourself (rather than rely on educated guesses from online strangers ).
|29th June 2018, 10:28 PM
|#3
|
diyAudio Member
Join Date: Jun 2018
|
Thanks. Will test this. Is the 20dB Master mode too low (compared to the 32dB default) - does it make the TPA-3118 about as loud as the TPA-3110 or lower ? The noise/distortion should be better I assume.
|29th June 2018, 11:46 PM
|#4
|
diyAudio Member
|
The "loud" part depends on the input signal amplitude, the gain of the amplifier itself, and the sensitivity of the speakers.
All other things being the same, if the two amplifiers (3118 vs. 3110) are set to different gains, that will quite likely result in different "loudness", wouldn't you agree?
Point being, your question doesn't make a lot of sense. It obviously(?) depends what gains the two amps are set for.
|29th June 2018, 11:59 PM
|#5
|
diyAudio Member
Join Date: Jun 2018
|
Point is the 20dB Gain mod is a little hard to reverse. Since I already have a TPA-3110 with default gain that is loud enough, will a TPA-3118 with 20dB gain be just as loud (or much lower). I don't fully understand how all the TPA311x can have the same default 32dB gain, when they are rated 2x15, 2x25 and 2x30W respectively ? Or maybe I have misunderstood something.
|30th June 2018, 12:36 AM
|#6
|
diyAudio Member
|
Well, on one hand, decibels are only a "shorthand" way of referring to very large or very small ratios.
On the other hand, 20dB of (voltage) gain is the same thing as 10x gain; 26dB = 20x; 32dB = 40x.
Regarding output power, the supply voltage puts a hard limit on the amplitude of the signal that can be applied on a certain load.
Then again, amplifier power, in itself, is quite meaningless without the associated load impedance.
The main difference between these amps seems to be the current capability (before reaching the built-in current limit, and/or getting hot enough to trip the thermal protection).
There are no exact numbers specified in the datasheet, but the TPA3110 doesn't seem capable of more than 1.7A of output current or thereabouts. The 3118, on the other hand, has a 7.5A overcurrent trip point.
You know / remember Ohm's law, right?
|
|
|New To Site?
|Need Help?