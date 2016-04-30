Is it possible to make a Gain mod with this TPA3118 bluetooth board 2x30w ?

Khron diyAudio Member

Join Date: Jul 2005 Location: Finland

Well, on one hand, decibels are only a "shorthand" way of referring to very large or very small ratios.



On the other hand, 20dB of (voltage) gain is the same thing as 10x gain; 26dB = 20x; 32dB = 40x.



Regarding output power, the supply voltage puts a hard limit on the amplitude of the signal that can be applied on a certain load.

Then again, amplifier power, in itself, is quite meaningless without the associated load impedance.



The main difference between these amps seems to be the current capability (before reaching the built-in current limit, and/or getting hot enough to trip the thermal protection).



There are no exact numbers specified in the datasheet, but the TPA3110 doesn't seem capable of more than 1.7A of output current or thereabouts. The 3118, on the other hand, has a 7.5A overcurrent trip point.



You know / remember Ohm's law, right?

Khron's Cave - Electronics - Audio - Teardowns - Mods - Repairs - Projects - Music - Rants - Shenanigans __________________- Electronics - Audio - Teardowns - Mods - Repairs - Projects - Music - Rants - Shenanigans Last edited by Khron; 30th June 2018 at 12:42 AM .